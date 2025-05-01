Liberal Arts Math
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[4,10)\(\left\]\lbrack\)4,10\(\right\))[4,10)
(4,10]\(\left\)(4,10\(\right\]\rbrack\)(4,10]
[0,6)\(\left\]\lbrack\)0,6\(\right\))[0,6)
(0,6]\(\left\)(0,6\(\right\]\rbrack\)(0,6]
Master Interval Notation with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{xx | 14 ≤ xx < 26}
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph.
(−∞,0](−∞, 0]
{xx | x≤7x\(\le\)7}
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
2x+12>192x+12>19
Solve the following inequalities and express the answer in interval notation.
−4≤2x+1≤7-4\(\le\)2x+1\(\le\)7
Solve the following inequalities and graph the solution.
−6<2x−4<4-6<2x-4<4
−6≤0.5(x−4)<−3-6\(\le\)0.5\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))<-3