Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
False; All prime numbers are not even.
True; All prime numbers are not even.
True; No prime number is even.
False; There exists a prime number that is even.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Some circles are polygons.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Not all puppies are corgis.
Let : Some people like cats. : All cats have fur. Represent the following statement symbolically and determine its truth value.
At least one cat does not have fur.