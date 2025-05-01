Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
True; All puppies are corgis.
False; Not all puppies are corgis.
False; All puppies are corgis.
True; All puppies are not corgis.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Some circles are polygons.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
No prime number is even.
Let : Some people like cats. : All cats have fur. Represent the following statement symbolically and determine its truth value.
At least one cat does not have fur.