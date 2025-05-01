Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
True; No circles are polygons.
False; No circles are polygons.
True; All circles are polygons.
False; All circles are polygons.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Not all puppies are corgis.
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
No prime number is even.
Let : Some people like cats. : All cats have fur. Represent the following statement symbolically and determine its truth value.
At least one cat does not have fur.