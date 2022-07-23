Multiple Choice
The main product of photosynthesis is:
a) Glucose.
b) Oxygen.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) Water.
e) Sunlight.
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The main product of photosynthesis is:
a) Glucose.
b) Oxygen.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) Water.
e) Sunlight.
Which of the following reactants is reduced during the process of photosynthesis?
a) Oxygen gas.
b) Photons of light.
c) Carbon Dioxide.
d) Water.
Energy used to power photosynthesis & ultimately cellular respiration originates from which energy source?
a) Glucose.
b) ATP.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) The sun.