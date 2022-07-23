Symbiosis and Types of Symbiotic Relationships

Symbiosis refers to a close and long-term biological interaction between two different organisms. It can be mutualistic, where both partners benefit; commensalistic, where one benefits without harming the other; or parasitic, where one benefits at the expense of the other. Understanding these types helps clarify how organisms like cyanobacteria, mycorrhizae, Rhizobium, and Frankia interact with their hosts.