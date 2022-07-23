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Ch. 27 - Environmental Microbiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 27 - Environmental MicrobiologyProblem 7
Chapter 27, Problem 7

Outline the treatment process for drinking water.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Begin with **coagulation and flocculation**, where chemicals like alum are added to the raw water to neutralize charges and cause small particles to clump together into larger particles called flocs.
Step 2: Proceed to **sedimentation**, allowing the flocs to settle at the bottom of the sedimentation basin due to gravity, which helps remove suspended solids from the water.
Step 3: Follow with **filtration**, where the water passes through layers of sand, gravel, and sometimes activated carbon to remove remaining particles, including microorganisms and impurities.
Step 4: Apply **disinfection**, commonly using chlorine or ultraviolet light, to kill or inactivate pathogenic microorganisms and ensure the water is safe for consumption.
Step 5: Finally, perform **storage and distribution**, where treated water is stored in clean reservoirs and then distributed through pipes to consumers, maintaining water quality until use.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coagulation and Flocculation

Coagulation involves adding chemicals like alum to water to neutralize particles' charges, allowing them to clump together. Flocculation follows, where gentle mixing forms larger aggregates called flocs, which can be more easily removed in subsequent steps.

Filtration and Sedimentation

Sedimentation allows heavy flocs to settle at the bottom of a tank, removing suspended solids. Filtration then passes water through layers of sand, gravel, or charcoal to remove remaining particles, bacteria, and impurities, improving water clarity and safety.
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Disinfection

Disinfection uses chemical agents like chlorine or physical methods such as UV light to kill or inactivate pathogenic microorganisms. This step ensures the treated water is microbiologically safe for human consumption by preventing waterborne diseases.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following processes are used in wastewater treatment. Match the stage of treatment with the processes. Each choice can be used once, more than once, or not at all.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Aerobic respiration

b. Anaerobic respiration

c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Aerobic respiration

b. Anaerobic respiration

c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

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Textbook Question

The following organisms have important roles as symbionts with plants and fungi; describe the symbiotic relationship of each organism with its host: cyanobacteria, mycorrhizae, Rhizobium, Frankia.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question:

a. Aerobic respiration

b. Anaerobic respiration

c. Anoxygenic photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

717
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Textbook Question

All of the following are effects of water pollution except

a. The spread of infectious diseases.

b. Increased eutrophication.

c. Increased BOD.

d. Increased growth of algae.

e. None of the above; all of these are effects of water pollution.

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