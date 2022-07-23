Multiple Choice
The protein that binds to the operator of the lac operon to prevent transcription is encoded by which gene?
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The protein that binds to the operator of the lac operon to prevent transcription is encoded by which gene?
The lac operon is a(n) _______________ operon that is typically ______________.
In the lac operon, which of the following functions does the lactose molecule serve:
For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.