Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?
a) NH4+ → NH3 + H+
b) H2CO3 → HCO3- + H+
c) NaOH → Na+ + OH-
d) HCl → H+ + Cl-
Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?
a) NH4+ → NH3 + H+
b) H2CO3 → HCO3- + H+
c) NaOH → Na+ + OH-
d) HCl → H+ + Cl-
The addition of an acid like HCl to an aqueous solution (pure water) would result in:
a) An increase in pH only.
b) Both the release of H+ and an increase in pH.
c) Both the release of H+ and a decrease in pH.
d) The release of H+ into the solution only.
e) A decrease in pH only.
In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?
a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
e) Both a & b.
f) Both c & d.
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
HNO3 → H+ + NO⁻3
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
MgSO4 → Mg2+ + SO42⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
Select the false statement about salts.
a. Salts are ionic compounds.
b. Salts are formed when an acid and a base react with each other.
c. Salts consist of an anion and a cation component.
d. Salts may be inorganic.
e. Salts are usually acids.
f. Salts are usually hydrophilic.
Acids donate _______________________ to an aqueous solution, which will lead to a(n) _______________________ in pH. In contrast, bases donate _______________________ to an aqueous solution and will _______________________ the pH. The pH of a solution with more OH−
than H+ will have a(n) _______________________ pH.