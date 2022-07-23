Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?
a. Influenza-animal
b. Rabies-animal
c. Botulism-nonliving
d. Anthrax-nonliving
e. Toxoplasmosis-cats
Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?
a. Influenza-animal
b. Rabies-animal
c. Botulism-nonliving
d. Anthrax-nonliving
e. Toxoplasmosis-cats
Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?
a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract
b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal
c. Skin
d. Blood
e. Parenteral route
A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
Besides the scalp, this disease can occur on all of the following except
a. Feet.
b. Nails.
c. The groin.
d. Subcutaneous tissue.
e. The disease can occur on all of these areas.
A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.
The boy most likely had
a. Streptococcal sore throat.
b. Measles.
c. Rubella.
d. Smallpox.
e. Hand-foot-mouth disease.
A patient has conjunctivitis. If you isolated Pseudomonas from the patient’s mascara, you would most likely conclude all of the following except that
a. The mascara was the source of the infection.
b. Pseudomonas is causing the infection.
c. Pseudomonas has been growing in the mascara.
d. The mascara was contaminated by the manufacturer.
e. All of the above are valid conclusions.
You microscopically examine scrapings from a case of Acanthamoeba keratitis. You expect to see
a. Nothing.
b. Viruses.
c. Gram-positive cocci.
d. Eukaryotic cells.
e. Gram-negative cocci.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Nothing is seen in microscopic examination of a scraping from the patient’s rash.