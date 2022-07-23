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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 9
Chapter 1, Problem 9

A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):
a. Genetic technologist
b. Earth microbiologist
c. Epidemiologist
d. Environmental microbiologist

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1
Step 1: Understand the key term in the question, which is 'the role of microorganisms in the environment.' This phrase points to the study of how microbes interact with natural ecosystems, including soil, water, and air.
Step 2: Review the options given: (a) genetic technologist, (b) earth microbiologist, (c) epidemiologist, and (d) environmental microbiologist.
Step 3: Define each option briefly: A genetic technologist focuses on genetics and biotechnology; an earth microbiologist is not a commonly used term in microbiology; an epidemiologist studies disease patterns in populations; an environmental microbiologist studies microorganisms in natural environments and their ecological roles.
Step 4: Match the definition of the scientist studying microorganisms in the environment to the correct term, which is the one that explicitly mentions the environment and microbiology.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the term that best fits the study of microorganisms in environmental contexts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Environmental Microbiology

Environmental microbiology is the study of microorganisms in natural environments such as soil, water, and air. It focuses on how microbes interact with their surroundings and influence ecological processes like nutrient cycling and pollution degradation.
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Role of Microorganisms in the Environment

Microorganisms play essential roles in ecosystems by decomposing organic matter, recycling nutrients, and supporting plant growth. Understanding these roles helps explain their impact on environmental health and sustainability.
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Distinction Between Microbiology Specializations

Different microbiology fields focus on specific areas: genetic technologists study microbial genetics, epidemiologists investigate disease spread, and environmental microbiologists examine microbes in natural habitats. Recognizing these distinctions aids in identifying the correct specialization.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Food microbiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.

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Textbook Question

The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?

a. Simple staining technique

b. Use of Petri dishes

c. First photomicrograph of bacteria

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

What does the term HAI (nosocomial infection) have to do with patient care?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?

a. Spallanzani

b. Needham

c. Pasteur

d. Koch

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