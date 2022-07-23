Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
List Koch’s postulates, and explain why they are significant.
The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. Simple staining technique
b. Use of Petri dishes
c. First photomicrograph of bacteria
d. All of the above
What does the term HAI (nosocomial infection) have to do with patient care?
Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?
a. Spallanzani
b. Needham
c. Pasteur
d. Koch