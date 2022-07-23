Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 1
Chapter 10, Problem 1

Label each of the accompanying figures to indicate the class of drug that is stopping polypeptide translation.


<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
a. ________________ b. _________________
block initiation. change 30S subunit.




<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
c. ________________ d. _________________
block ribosome attachment inhibits peptide bonding


<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
e. ________________ g. _________________
f. ________________ h. _________________
block ribosome movement block tRNA docking

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the mechanism of polypeptide translation and how different classes of antibiotics interfere with this process. Translation involves initiation, elongation (including tRNA docking and peptide bond formation), and termination stages.
Step 2: For figures labeled a and b, identify drugs that block initiation by altering the 30S ribosomal subunit. These are typically aminoglycosides or tetracyclines that bind to the 30S subunit and prevent the formation of the initiation complex.
Step 3: For figures c and d, focus on drugs that block ribosome attachment or inhibit peptide bond formation. These often include chloramphenicol (which inhibits peptidyl transferase activity) or macrolides (which block the exit tunnel or ribosome movement).
Step 4: For figures e, f, g, and h, determine which drugs block ribosome movement along mRNA or block tRNA docking. For example, fusidic acid blocks ribosome translocation, while tetracyclines block tRNA docking to the A site on the ribosome.
Step 5: Match each figure to the corresponding drug class based on the described mechanism: initiation block (30S subunit alteration), ribosome attachment/peptide bond inhibition, ribosome movement block, and tRNA docking block. Use knowledge of antibiotic classes and their targets on the ribosome to label each figure correctly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Action of Antibiotics Targeting Translation

Many antibiotics inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by targeting specific steps in translation, such as initiation, elongation, or termination. They often bind to ribosomal subunits (30S or 50S), blocking functions like tRNA docking, peptide bond formation, or ribosome movement, thereby halting polypeptide chain elongation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:12
Introduction to Translation

Structure and Function of Ribosomal Subunits

Bacterial ribosomes consist of two subunits: 30S (small) and 50S (large). The 30S subunit is involved in mRNA decoding and initiation, while the 50S subunit catalyzes peptide bond formation. Understanding which subunit a drug targets helps explain its inhibitory effect on translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
Structure of Prokaryotic Ribosomes

Stages of Translation and Points of Inhibition

Translation proceeds through initiation, elongation, and termination. Antibiotics can block initiation by preventing ribosome assembly, inhibit elongation by blocking tRNA binding or peptide bond formation, or stop ribosome translocation along mRNA. Identifying the inhibited stage clarifies the drug’s mode of action.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:03
Enzyme Inhibition
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.

<IMAGE>

747
views
Textbook Question

In a Kirby-Bauer susceptibility test, the presence of a zone of inhibition around disks containing antimicrobial agents indicates __________ .

a. That the microbe does not grow in the presence of the agents

b. That the microbe grows well in the presence of the agents

c. The smallest amount of the agent that will inhibit the growth of the microbe

d. The minimum amount of an agent that kills the microbe in question

1371
views
Textbook Question

Diffusion and dilution tests that expose pathogens to antimicrobials are designed to determine __________ .

a. The spectrum of action of a drug

b. Which drug is most effective against a particular pathogen

c. The amount of a drug to use against a particular pathogen

d. Both b and c

715
views
Textbook Question

Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?

781
views
Textbook Question

What characteristics would an ideal chemotherapeutic agent have? Which drug has these qualities?

867
views