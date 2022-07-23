What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
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What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
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In a Kirby-Bauer susceptibility test, the presence of a zone of inhibition around disks containing antimicrobial agents indicates __________ .
a. That the microbe does not grow in the presence of the agents
b. That the microbe grows well in the presence of the agents
c. The smallest amount of the agent that will inhibit the growth of the microbe
d. The minimum amount of an agent that kills the microbe in question
Diffusion and dilution tests that expose pathogens to antimicrobials are designed to determine __________ .
a. The spectrum of action of a drug
b. Which drug is most effective against a particular pathogen
c. The amount of a drug to use against a particular pathogen
d. Both b and c
Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?
What characteristics would an ideal chemotherapeutic agent have? Which drug has these qualities?