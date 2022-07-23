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Ch. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial Drugs
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 10 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Body: Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 2
Chapter 10, Problem 2

Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?

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Step 1: Define narrow-spectrum drugs. These are antimicrobial agents that target a specific group of bacteria, usually either Gram-positive or Gram-negative bacteria, but not both.
Step 2: Define broad-spectrum drugs. These drugs are effective against a wide range of bacteria, including both Gram-positive and Gram-negative species.
Step 3: Explain the advantages of narrow-spectrum drugs. They minimize disruption to the normal microbiota and reduce the risk of developing antibiotic resistance by targeting specific pathogens.
Step 4: Explain the advantages of broad-spectrum drugs. They are useful when the causative agent of an infection is unknown or when multiple types of bacteria are involved, providing immediate and wide coverage.
Step 5: Discuss effectiveness. Broad-spectrum drugs can be more effective in urgent or mixed infections, but narrow-spectrum drugs are preferred when the pathogen is identified to reduce side effects and resistance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Narrow-Spectrum Drugs

Narrow-spectrum drugs target a specific group of bacteria, either Gram-positive or Gram-negative. They are effective against particular pathogens, minimizing damage to beneficial microbiota and reducing the risk of resistance development.
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Broad-Spectrum Drugs

Broad-spectrum drugs act against a wide range of bacteria, including both Gram-positive and Gram-negative species. They are useful when the exact pathogen is unknown but can disrupt normal flora and promote antibiotic resistance.
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Effectiveness and Clinical Use

The effectiveness of narrow- versus broad-spectrum drugs depends on the infection context; narrow-spectrum drugs are preferred for targeted therapy to reduce side effects, while broad-spectrum drugs are used empirically or in mixed infections for immediate treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.

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Textbook Question

In a Kirby-Bauer susceptibility test, the presence of a zone of inhibition around disks containing antimicrobial agents indicates __________ .

a. That the microbe does not grow in the presence of the agents

b. That the microbe grows well in the presence of the agents

c. The smallest amount of the agent that will inhibit the growth of the microbe

d. The minimum amount of an agent that kills the microbe in question

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Textbook Question

Label each of the accompanying figures to indicate the class of drug that is stopping polypeptide translation.


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a. ________________ b. _________________

block initiation. change 30S subunit.



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c. ________________ d. _________________

block ribosome attachment inhibits peptide bonding


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e. ________________ g. _________________

f. ________________ h. _________________

block ribosome movement block tRNA docking

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Textbook Question

Diffusion and dilution tests that expose pathogens to antimicrobials are designed to determine __________ .

a. The spectrum of action of a drug

b. Which drug is most effective against a particular pathogen

c. The amount of a drug to use against a particular pathogen

d. Both b and c

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Textbook Question

Why is the fact that drug Z destroys the NAM portions of a cell’s wall structure an important factor in considering the drug for chemotherapy?

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Textbook Question

The key to successful chemotherapy is __________ .

a. Selective toxicity

b. A diffusion test

c. The minimum inhibitory concentration test

d. The spectrum of action

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