What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
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What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
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Label each of the accompanying figures to indicate the class of drug that is stopping polypeptide translation.
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a. ________________ b. _________________
block initiation. change 30S subunit.
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c. ________________ d. _________________
block ribosome attachment inhibits peptide bonding
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e. ________________ g. _________________
f. ________________ h. _________________
block ribosome movement block tRNA docking
Diffusion and dilution tests that expose pathogens to antimicrobials are designed to determine __________ .
a. The spectrum of action of a drug
b. Which drug is most effective against a particular pathogen
c. The amount of a drug to use against a particular pathogen
d. Both b and c
Why is the fact that drug Z destroys the NAM portions of a cell’s wall structure an important factor in considering the drug for chemotherapy?
Contrast narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum drugs. Which are more effective?
What characteristics would an ideal chemotherapeutic agent have? Which drug has these qualities?