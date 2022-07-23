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Ch. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 13 - Characterizing and Classifying Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 10
Chapter 13, Problem 10

Compare and contrast diploid cell culture and continuous cell culture.
Table comparing cellular structures present in bacteria and viruses, including membrane, ribosome, cytoplasm, nucleic acid, and nuclear membrane.

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Step 1: Define diploid cell culture and continuous cell culture. Diploid cell cultures are derived from normal cells that have a finite lifespan and maintain a diploid chromosome number, meaning they have two sets of chromosomes. Continuous cell cultures, on the other hand, are derived from transformed or cancerous cells that can proliferate indefinitely and often have an abnormal chromosome number (aneuploidy).
Step 2: Compare the lifespan and growth characteristics. Diploid cell cultures have a limited number of cell divisions before senescence (they stop dividing), while continuous cell cultures can divide indefinitely due to their transformed nature.
Step 3: Discuss the applications and uses. Diploid cell cultures are often used for vaccine production and studies requiring normal cell physiology, whereas continuous cell cultures are used for research requiring large quantities of cells, such as cancer research or production of recombinant proteins.
Step 4: Contrast the genetic stability. Diploid cell cultures maintain genetic stability and normal chromosome number, while continuous cell cultures often show genetic instability and chromosomal abnormalities.
Step 5: Summarize the differences in morphology and behavior. Diploid cells tend to grow in a monolayer and exhibit contact inhibition (stop growing when they touch each other), whereas continuous cells may grow in multiple layers and often lose contact inhibition, leading to uncontrolled growth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diploid Cell Culture

Diploid cell cultures are derived from normal animal cells that have a finite lifespan and maintain a diploid chromosome number. They are used for virus cultivation and vaccine production because they closely mimic natural host cells. These cultures grow in monolayers and have limited passages before senescence.
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Continuous Cell Culture

Continuous cell cultures originate from transformed or cancerous cells that can divide indefinitely, often having aneuploid chromosome numbers. They are easier to maintain and provide a constant supply of cells for research and industrial applications. These cultures can grow in suspension or monolayers and are less representative of normal physiology.
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Comparison of Cellular Structures in Bacteria and Viruses

Understanding the structural differences between bacteria and viruses is essential for cell culture techniques. Bacteria have cell membranes, functional ribosomes, cytoplasm, and nucleic acids but lack a nuclear membrane. Viruses lack most cellular structures, relying on host cells for replication, which influences the choice of cell culture type for viral propagation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A clear zone of phage infection in a bacterial lawn is __________ .

a. A prophage

b. A plaque

c. Naked

d. A zone of inhibition

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a criterion for specific family classification of viruses?

a. The type of nucleic acid

b. Envelope structure

c. Capsid type present

d. Lipid composition

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Textbook Question

How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?

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