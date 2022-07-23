Textbook Question
A clear zone of phage infection in a bacterial lawn is __________ .
a. A prophage
b. A plaque
c. Naked
d. A zone of inhibition
761
views
A clear zone of phage infection in a bacterial lawn is __________ .
a. A prophage
b. A plaque
c. Naked
d. A zone of inhibition
Which of the following is not a criterion for specific family classification of viruses?
a. The type of nucleic acid
b. Envelope structure
c. Capsid type present
d. Lipid composition
How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?