How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?

Textbook Question
Compare and contrast diploid cell culture and continuous cell culture.
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Compare and contrast diploid cell culture and continuous cell culture.
A clear zone of phage infection in a bacterial lawn is __________ .
a. A prophage
b. A plaque
c. Naked
d. A zone of inhibition
Which of the following is not a criterion for specific family classification of viruses?
a. The type of nucleic acid
b. Envelope structure
c. Capsid type present
d. Lipid composition
Which of the following viruses can be latent?
a. HIV
b. Chicken pox virus
c. Herpesviruses
d. All of the above
Describe lysogeny.