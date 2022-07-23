Textbook Question
Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
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Another name for a complete virus is ___________.
a. Virion
b. Viroid
c. Prion
d. Capsid
Compare and contrast diploid cell culture and continuous cell culture.
A clear zone of phage infection in a bacterial lawn is __________ .
a. A prophage
b. A plaque
c. Naked
d. A zone of inhibition
Which of the following viruses can be latent?
a. HIV
b. Chicken pox virus
c. Herpesviruses
d. All of the above
Describe lysogeny.
How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?