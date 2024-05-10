1. Introduction to Microbiology
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
Problem 13.9a
Which of the following is not a criterion for specific family classification of viruses?
a. the type of nucleic acid
b. envelope structure
c. capsid type present
d. lipid composition
