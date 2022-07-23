Step 1: Understand Koch's four postulates, which are criteria designed to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease. They are: (1) The microorganism must be found in all organisms suffering from the disease, but not in healthy organisms. (2) The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture. (3) The cultured microorganism should cause disease when introduced into a healthy organism. (4) The microorganism must be re-isolated from the experimentally infected host and identified as being identical to the original specific causative agent.