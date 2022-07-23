Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 1
Chapter 15, Problem 1

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ The surface cells of the epidermis of the skin are alive.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the epidermis: The epidermis is the outermost layer of the skin composed of multiple layers of cells.
Recall that the surface cells of the epidermis are part of the stratum corneum, which consists of dead, flattened cells filled with keratin.
Identify that the statement 'The surface cells of the epidermis of the skin are alive' is false because these surface cells are actually dead.
Correct the statement by replacing the underlined word 'alive' with 'dead' to accurately describe the surface cells of the epidermis.
Summarize: The surface cells of the epidermis of the skin are dead, not alive, as they form a protective barrier composed of keratinized cells.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure and Function of the Epidermis

The epidermis is the outermost layer of the skin composed mainly of keratinized cells. Its surface cells, primarily in the stratum corneum, are dead and serve as a protective barrier against environmental damage and water loss.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Functional Groups

Keratinization Process

Keratinization is the process by which epidermal cells produce keratin, lose their nuclei, and die as they move toward the skin surface. This creates a tough, dead cell layer that protects underlying living cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
1) RNA Processing

Cell Viability in Skin Layers

Only the deeper layers of the epidermis, such as the stratum basale and stratum spinosum, contain living cells that divide and differentiate. Surface epidermal cells are dead, lacking nuclei and metabolic activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:58
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the letter of the description that applies to each of the following terms:

1. ___ Goblet cell

2. ___ Lysozyme

3. ___ Stem cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

5. ___ Cell from sebaceous gland

6. ___ Bone marrow stem cell

7. ___ Eosinophil

8. ___ Alveolar macrophage

9. ___ Microglia

10. ___ Wandering macrophage

A. Leukocyte that primarily attacks parasitic worms

B. Phagocytic cell in lungs

C. Secretes sebum

D. Devours pathogens in epidermis

E. Breaks bonds in bacterial cell wall

F. Phagocytic cell in central nervous system

G. Generative cell with many types of offspring

H. Develops into formed elements of blood

I. Intercellular scavenger

J. Secretes mucus

1350
views
Textbook Question

Phagocytes of the epidermis are called:

a. Microglia

b. Goblet cells

c. Alveolar macrophages

d. Dendritic cells

1157
views
Textbook Question

Which line of defense first applies to each term?

1. ___ Inflammation

2. ___ Monocytes

3. ___ Lactoferrin

4. ___ Fever

5. ___ Dendritic cells

6. ___ Alpha interferon

7. ___ Mucous membrane of the digestive tract

8. ___ Neutrophils

9. ___ Epidermis

10. ___ Lysozyme

11. ___ Goblet cells

12. ___ Phagocytes

13. ___ Sebum

14. ___ T lymphocytes

15. ___ Antimicrobial peptides


A. First line of defense

B. Second line of defense

C. Third line of defense

1568
views
Textbook Question

Label the steps of phagocytosis.

a. ________

b. ________

c. ________

d. ________

e. ________

f. ________

1544
views