Textbook Question
Identify the type of hypersensitivity reaction in each photo.
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Identify the type of hypersensitivity reaction in each photo.
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How does a phagocyte “know” it is in contact with a pathogen instead of another body cell?
The alternative complement activation pathway involves:
a. Factors B, D, and P
b. The cleavage of C5 to form C9
c. Binding to mannose sugar
d. Recognition of antigens bound to specific antibodies
What is the role of Toll-like receptors in innate immune responses?
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Monocytes are immature macrophages.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Wandering macrophages experience diapedesis.