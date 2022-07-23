Textbook Question
An antiserum is:
a. An anti-antibody
b. An inactivated vaccine
c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies
d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization
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An antiserum is:
a. An anti-antibody
b. An inactivated vaccine
c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies
d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization
Monoclonal antibodies:
a. Are produced by hybridomas
b. Are secreted by clone cells
c. Can be used for passive immunization
d. All of the above
Attenuation is:
a. The process of reducing virulence
b. A necessary step in vaccine manufacture
c. A form of variolation
d. Similar to an adjuvant
Anti–human antibody antibodies are:
a. Found in immunocompromised individuals
b. Used in direct fluorescent immunoassays
c. Formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins
d. An alternative method in ELISA