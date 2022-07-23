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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem MC14
Chapter 17, Problem MC14

The study of antibody-antigen interaction in the blood is:
a. Attenuation
b. Agglutination
c. Precipitation
d. Serology

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms given in the options: attenuation, agglutination, precipitation, and serology, and how they relate to antibody-antigen interactions.
Recall that attenuation refers to the weakening of a pathogen, which is not directly related to studying antibody-antigen interactions in blood.
Recognize that agglutination is the clumping of particles, such as cells or bacteria, due to antibody binding, which is a type of antibody-antigen reaction but more specific to visible clumping.
Know that precipitation involves the formation of an insoluble complex when antibodies bind to soluble antigens, another specific reaction type.
Identify that serology is the broad study of serum and immune responses, including the detection and measurement of antibodies and antigens in blood, making it the correct term for the study of antibody-antigen interactions in blood.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibody-Antigen Interaction

This refers to the specific binding between antibodies and antigens, which triggers immune responses. Antibodies recognize unique parts of antigens called epitopes, enabling the immune system to identify and neutralize pathogens.
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Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen

Serology

Serology is the study and diagnostic examination of blood serum, especially regarding immune responses and antibody-antigen interactions. It involves tests that detect antibodies or antigens to diagnose infections or immune status.
Recommended video:
Guided course
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Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen

Agglutination and Precipitation

Agglutination is the clumping of particles caused by antibody binding to antigens on cell surfaces, while precipitation involves the formation of insoluble complexes between antibodies and soluble antigens. Both are visible reactions used in immunological assays.
Recommended video:
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Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An antiserum is:

a. An anti-antibody

b. An inactivated vaccine

c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies

d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization

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Textbook Question

Monoclonal antibodies:

a. Are produced by hybridomas

b. Are secreted by clone cells

c. Can be used for passive immunization

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Attenuation is:

a. The process of reducing virulence

b. A necessary step in vaccine manufacture

c. A form of variolation

d. Similar to an adjuvant

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Textbook Question

Anti–human antibody antibodies are:

a. Found in immunocompromised individuals

b. Used in direct fluorescent immunoassays

c. Formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins

d. An alternative method in ELISA

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