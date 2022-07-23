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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 13
Chapter 17, Problem 13

Monoclonal antibodies:
a. Are produced by hybridomas
b. Are secreted by clone cells
c. Can be used for passive immunization
d. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what monoclonal antibodies are. They are identical antibodies produced by a single clone of cells, which means they are uniform in structure and antigen specificity.
Step 2: Recognize that monoclonal antibodies are produced by hybridomas, which are cells created by fusing a specific antibody-producing B cell with a myeloma (cancer) cell to allow continuous growth and antibody production.
Step 3: Know that these antibodies are secreted by the clone cells (the hybridoma cells), which continuously produce the same antibody.
Step 4: Understand the application of monoclonal antibodies in passive immunization, where pre-formed antibodies are given to an individual to provide immediate protection against a pathogen or toxin.
Step 5: Conclude that since all the statements (a, b, and c) are true, the correct answer is 'd. All of the above.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridomas

Hybridomas are laboratory-engineered cells created by fusing a specific antibody-producing B cell with a myeloma (cancer) cell. This fusion allows the hybridoma to both produce a single type of antibody and proliferate indefinitely, enabling large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies.

Clonal Selection and Antibody Secretion

Monoclonal antibodies are secreted by clone cells derived from a single parent B cell, ensuring all antibodies are identical and specific to one epitope. This clonal nature is essential for the specificity and uniformity of monoclonal antibody preparations.
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Clonal Selection

Passive Immunization

Passive immunization involves the direct transfer of antibodies to an individual to provide immediate protection against pathogens. Monoclonal antibodies can be used therapeutically in this way, offering targeted immunity without the need for the recipient's immune system to generate a response.
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Passive vs. Active Transport
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An antiserum is:

a. An anti-antibody

b. An inactivated vaccine

c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies

d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is a good test to detect rabies virus in the brain of a dog?

a. Agglutination

b. Hemagglutination inhibition

c. Virus neutralization

d. Direct fluorescent antibody

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Textbook Question

Attenuation is:

a. The process of reducing virulence

b. A necessary step in vaccine manufacture

c. A form of variolation

d. Similar to an adjuvant

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Textbook Question

Anti–human antibody antibodies are:

a. Found in immunocompromised individuals

b. Used in direct fluorescent immunoassays

c. Formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins

d. An alternative method in ELISA

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Textbook Question

The study of antibody-antigen interaction in the blood is:

a. Attenuation

b. Agglutination

c. Precipitation

d. Serology

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