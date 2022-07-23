An antiserum is:
a. An anti-antibody
b. An inactivated vaccine
c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies
d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization
An antiserum is:
a. An anti-antibody
b. An inactivated vaccine
c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies
d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization
Which of the following is a good test to detect rabies virus in the brain of a dog?
a. Agglutination
b. Hemagglutination inhibition
c. Virus neutralization
d. Direct fluorescent antibody
Attenuation is:
a. The process of reducing virulence
b. A necessary step in vaccine manufacture
c. A form of variolation
d. Similar to an adjuvant
Anti–human antibody antibodies are:
a. Found in immunocompromised individuals
b. Used in direct fluorescent immunoassays
c. Formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins
d. An alternative method in ELISA
The study of antibody-antigen interaction in the blood is:
a. Attenuation
b. Agglutination
c. Precipitation
d. Serology