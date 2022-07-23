Monoclonal antibodies:
a. Are produced by hybridomas
b. Are secreted by clone cells
c. Can be used for passive immunization
d. All of the above
Monoclonal antibodies:
a. Are produced by hybridomas
b. Are secreted by clone cells
c. Can be used for passive immunization
d. All of the above
An ELISA uses which of the following reagents?
a. Enzyme-labeled anti-antibody
b. Radioactive anti-antibody
c. Source of complement
d. Enzyme-labeled antigen
Which of the following is a good test to detect rabies virus in the brain of a dog?
a. Agglutination
b. Hemagglutination inhibition
c. Virus neutralization
d. Direct fluorescent antibody
Attenuation is:
a. The process of reducing virulence
b. A necessary step in vaccine manufacture
c. A form of variolation
d. Similar to an adjuvant
Anti–human antibody antibodies are:
a. Found in immunocompromised individuals
b. Used in direct fluorescent immunoassays
c. Formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins
d. An alternative method in ELISA
The study of antibody-antigen interaction in the blood is:
a. Attenuation
b. Agglutination
c. Precipitation
d. Serology