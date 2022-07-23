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Ch. 17 - Immunization and Immune Testing
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 17 - Immunization and Immune TestingProblem 12
Chapter 17, Problem 12

An antiserum is:
a. An anti-antibody
b. An inactivated vaccine
c. Formed of monoclonal antibodies
d. The liquid portion of blood used for immunization

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of antiserum: Antiserum is a blood serum containing antibodies against specific antigens, used to provide passive immunity.
Recall that antiserum is obtained from the blood of an immunized individual or animal after exposure to an antigen, and it contains antibodies but not the cellular components of blood.
Recognize that antiserum is not an anti-antibody (which would be antibodies against antibodies), nor is it an inactivated vaccine (which contains killed pathogens to stimulate active immunity).
Note that antiserum is typically polyclonal, meaning it contains a mixture of antibodies, not monoclonal antibodies which are identical and produced from a single clone of cells.
Conclude that antiserum corresponds to the liquid portion of blood (serum) that contains antibodies and is used for immunization, matching option d.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiserum

Antiserum is a blood serum containing antibodies against specific antigens, used to provide passive immunity. It is obtained from immunized individuals or animals and contains polyclonal antibodies that can neutralize pathogens or toxins.

Antibodies and Monoclonal vs Polyclonal Antibodies

Antibodies are proteins produced by B cells that specifically bind to antigens. Monoclonal antibodies are identical antibodies from a single B cell clone, while polyclonal antibodies are a mixture from multiple clones, as found in antiserum.
Recommended video:
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Antibody Diversity

Passive Immunization

Passive immunization involves the transfer of pre-formed antibodies to an individual to provide immediate protection. Antiserum is used in passive immunization, unlike vaccines which stimulate active immunity by inducing antibody production.
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Passive vs. Active Transport
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Monoclonal antibodies:

a. Are produced by hybridomas

b. Are secreted by clone cells

c. Can be used for passive immunization

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

An ELISA uses which of the following reagents?

a. Enzyme-labeled anti-antibody

b. Radioactive anti-antibody

c. Source of complement

d. Enzyme-labeled antigen

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is a good test to detect rabies virus in the brain of a dog?

a. Agglutination

b. Hemagglutination inhibition

c. Virus neutralization

d. Direct fluorescent antibody

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Textbook Question

Attenuation is:

a. The process of reducing virulence

b. A necessary step in vaccine manufacture

c. A form of variolation

d. Similar to an adjuvant

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Textbook Question

Anti–human antibody antibodies are:

a. Found in immunocompromised individuals

b. Used in direct fluorescent immunoassays

c. Formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins

d. An alternative method in ELISA

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Textbook Question

The study of antibody-antigen interaction in the blood is:

a. Attenuation

b. Agglutination

c. Precipitation

d. Serology

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