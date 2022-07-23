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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

The outermost electron shell of an atom is known as the _____________ shell.

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Understand that atoms have multiple electron shells or energy levels where electrons reside, starting from the innermost shell closest to the nucleus to the outermost shell.
Recall that the outermost electron shell is the one farthest from the nucleus and contains the valence electrons, which are important for chemical bonding and reactivity.
Identify the term used in chemistry and microbiology to describe this outermost shell, which is commonly called the 'valence shell'.
Recognize that the valence shell determines how an atom interacts with other atoms, influencing molecular formation and biological processes.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'valence', making the complete phrase: 'The outermost electron shell of an atom is known as the valence shell.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Shells

Electron shells are energy levels around an atom's nucleus where electrons are found. Each shell can hold a specific maximum number of electrons, and electrons fill the shells starting from the innermost to the outermost.
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Valence Shell

The valence shell is the outermost electron shell of an atom that contains electrons involved in chemical bonding. The number of electrons in this shell determines an atom's reactivity and bonding behavior.
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Chemical Reactivity and Bonding

Atoms interact and form bonds based on the electrons in their valence shell. Atoms tend to gain, lose, or share electrons to achieve a full valence shell, leading to stable chemical compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following structures have no electrical charge?


a. Protons

b. Electrons

c. Neutrons

d. Ions

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List three main types of chemical bonds, and give an example of each.

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In the following molecule, label a portion that shows only primary structure; label two types of secondary structure; circle the tertiary structure.

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Shown is the amino acid tryptophan. Put the letter “C” at the site of every carbon atom. Label the amino group, the carboxyl group, and the side group.

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