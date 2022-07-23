Textbook Question
Which of the following structures have no electrical charge?
a. Protons
b. Electrons
c. Neutrons
d. Ions
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Which of the following structures have no electrical charge?
a. Protons
b. Electrons
c. Neutrons
d. Ions
List three main types of chemical bonds, and give an example of each.
In the following molecule, label a portion that shows only primary structure; label two types of secondary structure; circle the tertiary structure.
Shown is the amino acid tryptophan. Put the letter “C” at the site of every carbon atom. Label the amino group, the carboxyl group, and the side group.