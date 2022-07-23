Textbook Question
Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
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Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.
One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .
a. the number of protons
b. the number of electrons
c. the number of neutrons
d. atomic number
Which of the following is not an organic compound?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Formaldehyde
c. Water
d. Steroid
Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.
Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.