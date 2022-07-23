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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 2, Problem 4

What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?

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Understand that atomic oxygen refers to a single oxygen atom (O), while molecular oxygen refers to a molecule composed of two oxygen atoms bonded together (O\_2).
Recognize that atomic oxygen is highly reactive and unstable because it has unpaired electrons, making it a free radical.
Note that molecular oxygen (O\_2) is more stable and is the common form of oxygen found in the Earth's atmosphere, essential for respiration in many organisms.
Consider the chemical and physical properties: atomic oxygen is usually found in high-energy environments like the upper atmosphere or during combustion, whereas molecular oxygen is the form involved in biological processes like cellular respiration.
Summarize that the key difference lies in their structure (single atom vs. diatomic molecule) and their stability/reactivity, which influences their roles in chemical and biological systems.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Oxygen

Atomic oxygen refers to a single oxygen atom (O) that is highly reactive due to its unpaired electrons. It is rarely found freely in nature because it quickly reacts with other atoms or molecules to form more stable compounds.
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Molecular Oxygen

Molecular oxygen (O2) consists of two oxygen atoms bonded together, forming a stable diatomic molecule. It is the common form of oxygen found in Earth's atmosphere and is essential for aerobic respiration in living organisms.
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Chemical Reactivity and Stability

The difference in reactivity between atomic and molecular oxygen arises from their electronic structures; atomic oxygen is highly reactive and short-lived, while molecular oxygen is more stable and less reactive under normal conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .

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Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.

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One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .


a. the number of protons

b. the number of electrons

c. the number of neutrons

d. atomic number

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Which of the following is not an organic compound?


a. Monosaccharide

b. Formaldehyde

c. Water

d. Steroid

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Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.

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Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

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