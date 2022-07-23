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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 1
Chapter 20, Problem 1

Match each bacterium with the disease or manifestations it causes.


1. _____ Escherichia coli
2. _____ Klebsiella pneumoniae
3. _____ Proteus mirabilis
4. _____ Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi
5. _____ Shigella flexneri
6. _____ Yersinia pestis


A. Bubonic plague
B. Typhoid fever
C. Gastroenteritis
D. Kidney stones
E. Pus-filled, bloody stools; cramps; fever; and diarrhea
F. Pneumonia

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics and common diseases caused by each bacterium. For example, Escherichia coli is often associated with gastrointestinal infections and urinary tract infections.
Step 2: Match Escherichia coli with the disease or manifestation it most commonly causes. Since E. coli is a frequent cause of gastroenteritis, it corresponds to option C (Gastroenteritis).
Step 3: Identify Klebsiella pneumoniae, which is known for causing respiratory infections, particularly pneumonia. Therefore, it matches with option F (Pneumonia).
Step 4: Recognize Proteus mirabilis, which is linked to urinary tract infections and is known for contributing to the formation of kidney stones due to its urease activity. This matches with option D (Kidney stones).
Step 5: For Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi, associate it with typhoid fever, a systemic infection characterized by prolonged fever and other symptoms, matching option B (Typhoid fever). Similarly, Shigella flexneri causes dysentery with bloody stools and cramps, matching option E, and Yersinia pestis is the causative agent of bubonic plague, matching option A.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogenic Bacteria and Their Associated Diseases

Different bacteria cause specific diseases based on their virulence factors and infection sites. Understanding which bacterium causes which disease helps in diagnosis and treatment. For example, Yersinia pestis causes bubonic plague, while Salmonella Typhi causes typhoid fever.
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Clinical Manifestations of Bacterial Infections

Bacterial infections produce characteristic symptoms and signs, such as bloody diarrhea in Shigella infections or pneumonia caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae. Recognizing these manifestations aids in linking bacteria to diseases.
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Bacterial Physiology and Pathogenesis

Some bacteria have unique physiological traits influencing disease, like Proteus mirabilis producing urease that contributes to kidney stone formation. Understanding these mechanisms clarifies how bacteria cause specific clinical outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A physician prescribes fluid replacement to treat a patient with diarrhea. Although tests showed that a pathogenic enteric bacterium was the cause of the intestinal distress, an antimicrobial drug was not prescribed; why not?

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Textbook Question

Shown is a MacConkey agar plate. Describe the Gram reaction and lactose fermentation of the two different bacteria shown.

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Textbook Question

The only genus of Gram-negative cocci that causes significant disease in humans is

a. Pasteurella

b. Salmonella

c. Klebsiella

d. Neisseria

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Textbook Question

Label the following drawing using these words: adhesin, exotoxin, H antigens, hemolysin, iron-binding protein, K antigens, outer membrane (with common antigen, lipid A, and O antigen), fimbria, plasmid virulence genes, type III secretion system.

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Textbook Question

Distinguish among the pathogenicity of coliforms, noncoliforms, and truly pathogenic enteric bacteria.

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Textbook Question

The presence of lipid A in the outer membranes of Gram-negative bacteria.

a. Affects the formation of blood clots in the host

b. Causes these bacteria to be oxidase positive

c. Triggers the secretion of a protease enzyme to cleave IgA in mucus

d. Enables enteric bacteria to ferment glucose anaerobically

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