A physician prescribes fluid replacement to treat a patient with diarrhea. Although tests showed that a pathogenic enteric bacterium was the cause of the intestinal distress, an antimicrobial drug was not prescribed; why not?
Match each bacterium with the disease or manifestations it causes.
1. _____ Escherichia coli
2. _____ Klebsiella pneumoniae
3. _____ Proteus mirabilis
4. _____ Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi
5. _____ Shigella flexneri
6. _____ Yersinia pestis
A. Bubonic plague
B. Typhoid fever
C. Gastroenteritis
D. Kidney stones
E. Pus-filled, bloody stools; cramps; fever; and diarrhea
F. Pneumonia
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Key Concepts
Pathogenic Bacteria and Their Associated Diseases
Clinical Manifestations of Bacterial Infections
Bacterial Physiology and Pathogenesis
Shown is a MacConkey agar plate. Describe the Gram reaction and lactose fermentation of the two different bacteria shown.
The only genus of Gram-negative cocci that causes significant disease in humans is
a. Pasteurella
b. Salmonella
c. Klebsiella
d. Neisseria
Label the following drawing using these words: adhesin, exotoxin, H antigens, hemolysin, iron-binding protein, K antigens, outer membrane (with common antigen, lipid A, and O antigen), fimbria, plasmid virulence genes, type III secretion system.
Distinguish among the pathogenicity of coliforms, noncoliforms, and truly pathogenic enteric bacteria.
The presence of lipid A in the outer membranes of Gram-negative bacteria.
a. Affects the formation of blood clots in the host
b. Causes these bacteria to be oxidase positive
c. Triggers the secretion of a protease enzyme to cleave IgA in mucus
d. Enables enteric bacteria to ferment glucose anaerobically