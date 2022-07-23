a. more than one strand of nucleic acid b. double-stranded RNA c. both RNA and DNA strands d. both +ssRNA and -ssRNA molecules
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Understand the term 'segmented genome' in the context of virology and microbiology. A segmented genome refers to a viral genome that is divided into separate pieces or segments, rather than being a single continuous strand.
Recall that these segments are typically separate strands of nucleic acid, which can be either RNA or DNA, depending on the virus, but the key feature is that the genome is split into multiple distinct segments.
Analyze each option: (a) 'more than one strand of nucleic acid' aligns with the idea of multiple segments; (b) 'double-stranded RNA' describes a type of nucleic acid structure but does not necessarily imply segmentation; (c) 'both RNA and DNA strands' suggests mixed nucleic acid types, which is uncommon for a single virus genome; (d) 'both +ssRNA and -ssRNA molecules' refers to polarity of RNA strands, not segmentation.
Conclude that the correct understanding of a segmented genome is that it consists of multiple separate strands of nucleic acid, which corresponds to option (a).
Summarize that a segmented genome means the viral genome is divided into multiple distinct nucleic acid segments, which can be packaged within the same virus particle.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Segmented Genome
A segmented genome refers to a viral genome that is divided into two or more separate nucleic acid molecules, each encoding different genes. This segmentation allows for genetic reassortment, which can increase viral diversity and adaptability.
Viruses can have genomes made of either DNA or RNA, which may be single-stranded or double-stranded. The number of strands refers to the physical structure of the nucleic acid, not the segmentation of the genome.
Positive and Negative Sense RNA (+ssRNA and -ssRNA)
+ssRNA viruses have genomes that can be directly translated into proteins, while -ssRNA viruses carry genomes complementary to mRNA and require transcription before translation. Having both types in one virus is uncommon and unrelated to genome segmentation.