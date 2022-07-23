Analyze each option: (a) 'more than one strand of nucleic acid' aligns with the idea of multiple segments; (b) 'double-stranded RNA' describes a type of nucleic acid structure but does not necessarily imply segmentation; (c) 'both RNA and DNA strands' suggests mixed nucleic acid types, which is uncommon for a single virus genome; (d) 'both +ssRNA and -ssRNA molecules' refers to polarity of RNA strands, not segmentation.