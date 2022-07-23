Why are humans considered “dead-end” hosts for many arboviruses?
_____A single virion is sufficient to cause a cold.
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Key Concepts
Virion and Virus Structure
Infectious Dose
Pathogenesis of the Common Cold
Young Luis has skin lesions. His mother knows from microbiology class that five childhood diseases can produce spots. Name those five diseases and the viruses that cause each. List some questions to ask to determine which of these viruses Luis has.
What viral family causes each of these diseases? (A family may be used more than once.)
1. _____Myocarditis
2. _____Colorado tick fever
3. _____Rabies
4. _____Influenza
5. _____Dengue fever
6. _____German measles
7. _____Acute gastroenteritis
8. _____Ebola virus
9. _____RSV
10. _____Western equine encephalitis
11. _____No known disease
A. Rhabdoviridae
B. Paramyxoviridae
C. Reoviridae
D. Coronaviridae
E. Togaviridae
F. Flaviviridae
G. Orthomyxoviridae
H. Orphan virus
I. Caliciviridae
J. Filoviridae
K. Picornaviridae
Label the steps in retroviral replication shown for HIV.
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A segmented genome is one that has __________.
a. more than one strand of nucleic acid
b. double-stranded RNA
c. both RNA and DNA strands
d. both +ssRNA and -ssRNA molecules
What do viruses in the families Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Astroviridae, Coronaviridae, Togaviridae, Flaviviridae, and Retroviridae have in common?
a. They are arboviruses.
b. They are nonpathogenic.
c. They have positive single-stranded RNA genomes.
d. They have negative single-stranded RNA genomes.