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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

Describe (or draw) an example of diffusion down a concentration gradient.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of diffusion as the passive movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration, driven by the concentration gradient.
Step 2: Consider a simple example such as oxygen molecules moving from the air inside the lungs (where oxygen concentration is high) into the blood (where oxygen concentration is lower).
Step 3: Visualize or describe the process where oxygen molecules naturally spread out, moving across the thin membrane of the alveoli into the bloodstream without the need for energy input.
Step 4: Note that this movement continues until equilibrium is reached, meaning the concentration of oxygen is equal on both sides of the membrane.
Step 5: Emphasize that diffusion is crucial in many biological processes, such as gas exchange in respiration and nutrient absorption in cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffusion

Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration, driven by the concentration gradient. It does not require energy and continues until equilibrium is reached.
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Diffusion

Concentration Gradient

A concentration gradient exists when there is a difference in the concentration of a substance between two regions. Molecules naturally move down this gradient, from high to low concentration, to balance the distribution.
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Concentration Gradients and Diffusion

Examples of Diffusion in Biological Systems

Common examples include oxygen moving from the lungs into the blood and carbon dioxide moving out, or nutrients diffusing into cells. These illustrate how diffusion facilitates essential exchanges in living organisms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the structures of the following prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. With a single word or short phrase, explain the function of each structure.

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

g.

h.

i.

j.

k.

l.

m.

n.

o.

p.

q.

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Textbook Question

A cell may allow a large or charged chemical to move across the cytoplasmic membrane, down the chemical’s electrical and chemical gradients, in a process called _________ .                   .


a. active transport

b. facilitated diffusion

c. endocytosis

d. pinocytosis

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Textbook Question

Match the structures with their descriptions following. A letter may be used more than once or not at all, and more than one letter may be correct for each blank.


  ____ Glycocalyx

  ____ Flagella

  ____ Axial filaments

 ____ Cilia

  ____ Fimbriae

  ____ Pili

  ____ Hami



A. Bristlelike projections found in quantities of 100 or more

B. Long whip

C. Responsible for conjugation

D. “Sweet cup” composed of polysaccharides and/or polypeptides

E. Numerous “grappling-hook” projections

F. Responsible for motility of spirochetes

G. Extensions not used for cell motility

H. Made of tubulin in eukaryotes

I. Made of flagellin in bacteria

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