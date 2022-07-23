Textbook Question
Sketch, name, and describe three flagellar arrangements in bacteria.
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Sketch, name, and describe three flagellar arrangements in bacteria.
Label the structures of the following prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. With a single word or short phrase, explain the function of each structure.
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
g.
h.
i.
j.
k.
l.
m.
n.
o.
p.
q.
A cell may allow a large or charged chemical to move across the cytoplasmic membrane, down the chemical’s electrical and chemical gradients, in a process called _________ . .
a. active transport
b. facilitated diffusion
c. endocytosis
d. pinocytosis
Describe (or draw) an example of diffusion down a concentration gradient.