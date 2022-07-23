Locate DNA polymerase III, the main enzyme synthesizing new DNA strands, typically associated with the leading and lagging strands. DNA polymerase I, which replaces RNA primers with DNA, is usually near the Okazaki fragments. Ligase, which joins Okazaki fragments, is found near the lagging strand. Primase, which synthesizes RNA primers, is near the replication fork. Stabilizing proteins bind single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing. In the image, DNA polymerase III is labeled 'f', DNA polymerase I is 'g', ligase is 'j', primase is 'e', and stabilizing proteins are 'l'. The nucleotide triphosphates, the building blocks for DNA synthesis, are labeled 'i'. The Okazaki fragment is the segment between RNA primers on the lagging strand, labeled 'k'.