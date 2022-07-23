Textbook Question
This bacteriophage DNA molecule has been warmed. Label the portions that likely have a higher ratio of GC base pairs and the portions that have a higher ratio of AT base pairs.
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This bacteriophage DNA molecule has been warmed. Label the portions that likely have a higher ratio of GC base pairs and the portions that have a higher ratio of AT base pairs.
Which of the following is most likely the number of base pairs in a bacterial chromosome?
a. 4,000,000
b. 4000
c. 400
d. 40
The three steps in RNA transcription are __________ , ___________ , and __________ .
How does the genotype of a bacterium determine its phenotype? Use the terms gene, mRNA, ribosome, and polypeptide in your answer.