This bacteriophage DNA molecule has been warmed. Label the portions that likely have a higher ratio of GC base pairs and the portions that have a higher ratio of AT base pairs.
Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 7, Problem 1
How does the genotype of a bacterium determine its phenotype? Use the terms gene, mRNA, ribosome, and polypeptide in your answer.
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1
Understand that the genotype of a bacterium refers to its genetic makeup, specifically the sequence of genes within its DNA.
Recognize that a gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions to make a specific product, usually a polypeptide (protein).
Explain that the gene is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA), which serves as a temporary copy of the genetic information.
Describe how the mRNA is then translated by the ribosome, a molecular machine that reads the mRNA sequence and assembles the corresponding polypeptide chain by linking amino acids in the correct order.
Conclude that the polypeptide produced folds into a functional protein that contributes to the bacterium's observable traits, or phenotype, thus linking the genotype to the phenotype.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gene and Genotype
A gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions for making a specific protein. The genotype refers to the complete set of genes in an organism, which determines its hereditary traits. In bacteria, the genotype provides the blueprint for all cellular functions and characteristics.
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Horizontal Gene Transfer
Transcription and mRNA
Transcription is the process where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). The mRNA serves as a temporary, mobile copy of the genetic information, carrying the code from the DNA in the nucleus (or nucleoid in bacteria) to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
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Elongation of Transcription
Translation, Ribosome, and Polypeptide
Translation occurs when the ribosome reads the mRNA sequence to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain, forming a protein. The sequence of amino acids in the polypeptide determines the protein's structure and function, which ultimately influences the bacterium's phenotype or observable traits.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
On the accompanying figure, label:
DNA polymerase I, DNA polymerase III, helicase, lagging strand, leading strand, ligase, nucleotide (triphosphate), Okazaki fragment, primase, replication fork, RNA primer, and stabilizing proteins.
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Textbook Question
A triplet of mRNA nucleotides that specifies a particular amino acid is called a ____________ .
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Textbook Question
List several ways in which eukaryotic messenger RNA differs from prokaryotic mRNA.
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Textbook Question
Which of the following is most likely the number of base pairs in a bacterial chromosome?
a. 4,000,000
b. 4000
c. 400
d. 40
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Textbook Question
The three steps in RNA transcription are __________ , ___________ , and __________ .
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