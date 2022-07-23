Which of the following is a true statement concerning prokaryotic chromosomes?
a. They typically have two or three origins of replication
b. They contain single-stranded DNA
c. They are located in the cytosol
d. They are associated in linear pairs
Which of the following is a true statement concerning prokaryotic chromosomes?
a. They typically have two or three origins of replication
b. They contain single-stranded DNA
c. They are located in the cytosol
d. They are associated in linear pairs
On the accompanying figure, label:
DNA polymerase I, DNA polymerase III, helicase, lagging strand, leading strand, ligase, nucleotide (triphosphate), Okazaki fragment, primase, replication fork, RNA primer, and stabilizing proteins.
A triplet of mRNA nucleotides that specifies a particular amino acid is called a ____________ .
List several ways in which eukaryotic messenger RNA differs from prokaryotic mRNA.
The three steps in RNA transcription are __________ , ___________ , and __________ .
How does the genotype of a bacterium determine its phenotype? Use the terms gene, mRNA, ribosome, and polypeptide in your answer.