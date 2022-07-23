Which of the following are called “jumping genes”?
a. Hfr cells
b. Transducing phages
c. Palindromic sequences
d. Transposons
Which of the following are called “jumping genes”?
a. Hfr cells
b. Transducing phages
c. Palindromic sequences
d. Transposons
Fill in the following table:
Transcription produces:
a. DNA molecules
b. RNA molecules
c. Polypeptides
d. Palindromes
Although two cells are totally unrelated, one cell receives DNA from the other cell and incorporates this new DNA into its chromosome. This process is ___________.
a. crossing over of DNA from the two cells
b. vertical gene transfer
c. horizontal gene transfer
d. transposition
Cells that have the ability to take up DNA from their environment are said to be ___________.
a. Hfr cells
b. transposing
c. genomic
d. competent
__________ RNA and __________ RNA are antisense; that is, they are complementary to another nucleic acid molecule.