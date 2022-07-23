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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 13
Chapter 7, Problem 13

Which of the following statements is true?


a. Conjugation requires a sex pilus extending from the surface of a cell.
b. Conjugation involves a C factor.
c. Conjugation is an artificial genetic engineering technique.
d. Conjugation involves DNA that has been released into the environment.

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1
Step 1: Understand the process of bacterial conjugation. Conjugation is a natural mechanism of horizontal gene transfer between bacteria, where genetic material is transferred directly from one cell to another through physical contact.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): Conjugation requires a sex pilus extending from the surface of a donor cell. The sex pilus is a specialized appendage that facilitates the connection between donor and recipient cells during conjugation.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): Conjugation involves an F factor (fertility factor), which is a plasmid that carries genes necessary for pilus formation and DNA transfer. The term 'C factor' is incorrect in this context.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): Conjugation is a natural process, not an artificial genetic engineering technique. Artificial techniques include transformation and transduction or laboratory methods like recombinant DNA technology.
Step 5: Analyze option (d): DNA released into the environment is involved in transformation, not conjugation. Conjugation requires direct cell-to-cell contact, not free DNA uptake.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Conjugation

Bacterial conjugation is a natural process of horizontal gene transfer where genetic material is exchanged between bacterial cells through direct contact. It typically involves the formation of a sex pilus, which connects donor and recipient cells, allowing transfer of DNA such as plasmids.
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Introduction to Conjugation

F Factor (Fertility Factor)

The F factor is a plasmid that carries genes necessary for the formation of the sex pilus and initiation of conjugation. Cells possessing the F factor (F+) can transfer DNA to F- cells, making it essential for conjugation to occur.
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Distinction Between Conjugation and Other Genetic Transfer Methods

Conjugation differs from transformation and transduction; it requires cell-to-cell contact and a sex pilus, unlike transformation which involves uptake of free DNA from the environment. It is a natural process, not an artificial genetic engineering technique.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following are called “jumping genes”?


a. Hfr cells

b. Transducing phages

c. Palindromic sequences

d. Transposons

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Textbook Question

Fill in the following table:


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Textbook Question

Transcription produces:

a. DNA molecules

b. RNA molecules

c. Polypeptides

d. Palindromes

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Textbook Question

Although two cells are totally unrelated, one cell receives DNA from the other cell and incorporates this new DNA into its chromosome. This process is ___________.


a. crossing over of DNA from the two cells

b. vertical gene transfer

c. horizontal gene transfer

d. transposition

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Textbook Question

Cells that have the ability to take up DNA from their environment are said to be ___________.


a. Hfr cells

b. transposing

c. genomic

d. competent

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Textbook Question

__________ RNA and __________ RNA are antisense; that is, they are complementary to another nucleic acid molecule.

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