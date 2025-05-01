Problem 7
A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .
Problem 8
A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .
Problem 9
__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.
Problem 10
____________________ is a recombination event that occurs during gamete formation in eukaryotes.
Problem 11
__________ RNA carries amino acids.
Problem 12
__________ RNA and __________ RNA are antisense; that is, they are complementary to another nucleic acid molecule.
Problem 1
How does the genotype of a bacterium determine its phenotype? Use the terms gene, mRNA, ribosome, and polypeptide in your answer.
Problem 2
List several ways in which eukaryotic messenger RNA differs from prokaryotic mRNA.
Problem 3
Compare and contrast introns and exons.
Problem 4
Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.
Problem 5
Describe the operon model of gene regulation.
Problem S6
Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.
Problem 7
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
Problem 8
Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Problem 9
Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Problem 10
Explain the central dogma of genetics.
Problem 11
Compare and contrast the processes of transformation, transduction, and conjugation.
Problem 12
Fill in the following table:
Problem 1
On the accompanying figure, label:
DNA polymerase I, DNA polymerase III, helicase, lagging strand, leading strand, ligase, nucleotide (triphosphate), Okazaki fragment, primase, replication fork, RNA primer, and stabilizing proteins.
Problem 2
This bacteriophage DNA molecule has been warmed. Label the portions that likely have a higher ratio of GC base pairs and the portions that have a higher ratio of AT base pairs.
Problem 3
The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.
Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?
Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
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