Textbook Question
The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
1170
views
The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .
A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .
In translation, the site through which tRNA molecules leave a ribosome is called the:
a. A site
b. X site
c. P site
d. E site
Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.