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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 7, Problem 8

A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .

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Understand that horizontal gene transfer in bacteria refers to the movement of genetic material between cells, not from parent to offspring.
Identify the three main mechanisms by which bacteria can transfer genes horizontally: transformation, transduction, and conjugation.
Transformation involves the uptake of free DNA fragments from the environment by a bacterial cell.
Transduction is the process where bacterial DNA is transferred from one bacterium to another via a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria).
Conjugation requires direct cell-to-cell contact, where a donor bacterium transfers DNA to a recipient through a pilus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Horizontal Gene Transfer

Horizontal gene transfer is the movement of genetic material between organisms other than by descent. In bacteria, it allows the spread of traits like antibiotic resistance across different species, enhancing adaptability and survival.
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Horizontal Gene Transfer

Transformation

Transformation is the uptake of free DNA fragments from the environment by a bacterial cell. This process enables bacteria to acquire new genes, such as those conferring antibiotic resistance, directly from lysed cells.
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Bacterial Transformation

Conjugation

Conjugation involves direct transfer of DNA between bacterial cells through a physical connection called a pilus. It often transfers plasmids carrying antibiotic resistance genes, facilitating rapid spread within bacterial populations.
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Introduction to Conjugation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .

a. Methylation

b. Restriction

c. Transcription

d. Transversion

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Textbook Question

Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?

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Textbook Question

In translation, the site through which tRNA molecules leave a ribosome is called the:

a. A site

b. X site

c. P site

d. E site

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Textbook Question

The Ames test ___________.


a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens

b. s time intensive and costly

c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media

d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic

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Textbook Question

Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

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Textbook Question

Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

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