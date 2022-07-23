The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
In translation, the site through which tRNA molecules leave a ribosome is called the:
a. A site
b. X site
c. P site
d. E site
The Ames test ___________.
a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens
b. s time intensive and costly
c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media
d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic
Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.