Textbook Question
The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
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The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .
A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .
Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.
Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.