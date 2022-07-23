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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 10
Chapter 7, Problem 10

Explain the central dogma of genetics.

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Start by defining the central dogma of genetics as the fundamental framework describing the flow of genetic information within a biological system.
Explain that the central dogma involves three main processes: replication, transcription, and translation.
Describe replication as the process where DNA makes an exact copy of itself, ensuring genetic information is passed to daughter cells.
Explain transcription as the process where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA), which serves as a temporary carrier of genetic information.
Describe translation as the process where the mRNA sequence is decoded by ribosomes to synthesize a specific protein, completing the flow of information from DNA to RNA to protein.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure and Function

DNA is a double-stranded molecule that stores genetic information in the sequence of its nucleotides. It serves as the template for replication and provides the instructions for synthesizing proteins, which determine cellular functions.
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Transcription

Transcription is the process where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This step transfers genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to mRNA, which can then travel to the cytoplasm for protein synthesis.
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Initiation of Transcription

Translation

Translation is the process by which the mRNA sequence is decoded by ribosomes to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain, forming proteins. This step completes the flow of genetic information from nucleic acids to functional proteins.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

____________________ is a recombination event that occurs during gamete formation in eukaryotes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following methods of DNA repair involves enzymes that recognize and correct nucleotide errors in unmethylated strands of DNA?

a. Light repair of T dimers

b. Dark repair of P dimers

c. Mismatch repair

d. SOS response

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the processes of transformation, transduction, and conjugation.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells?


a. Transduction

b. Transformation

c. Transcription

d. Conjugation

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Textbook Question

__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.

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Textbook Question

__________ RNA carries amino acids.

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