Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 11
Chapter 7, Problem 11

Compare and contrast the processes of transformation, transduction, and conjugation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by defining each process clearly: Transformation is the uptake of free DNA from the environment by a bacterial cell; transduction is the transfer of DNA from one bacterium to another via a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria); conjugation is the direct transfer of DNA between two bacterial cells through cell-to-cell contact, often involving a pilus.
Next, explain the source of genetic material in each process: In transformation, the DNA comes from lysed cells in the environment; in transduction, the DNA is packaged inside a bacteriophage during infection; in conjugation, the DNA is usually a plasmid or part of the bacterial chromosome transferred directly from donor to recipient.
Then, describe the mechanism of DNA transfer: Transformation involves the bacterial cell binding and internalizing naked DNA; transduction involves a bacteriophage injecting DNA into a new host; conjugation requires physical contact and formation of a conjugation pilus to transfer DNA.
Compare the types of genetic material transferred: Transformation and transduction can transfer chromosomal or plasmid DNA, while conjugation typically transfers plasmids but can also transfer chromosomal DNA in some cases.
Finally, discuss the biological significance and applications: All three processes contribute to horizontal gene transfer, increasing genetic diversity and potentially spreading traits like antibiotic resistance; understanding these mechanisms is crucial in microbiology for genetic engineering and controlling bacterial evolution.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transformation

Transformation is the process by which bacteria take up free, naked DNA fragments from their environment and incorporate them into their own genome. This natural genetic exchange allows bacteria to acquire new traits, such as antibiotic resistance, and is commonly used in molecular biology for genetic engineering.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Bacterial Transformation

Transduction

Transduction involves the transfer of bacterial DNA from one cell to another via bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria). During this process, phages accidentally package host DNA and inject it into a new bacterial cell, facilitating horizontal gene transfer without direct cell-to-cell contact.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
Transduction

Conjugation

Conjugation is a direct cell-to-cell transfer of genetic material, typically plasmids, through a physical connection called a pilus. This mechanism allows bacteria to share genes, such as those for antibiotic resistance, rapidly spreading traits within a population and contributing to genetic diversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:21
Introduction to Conjugation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the following table:


875
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells?


a. Transduction

b. Transformation

c. Transcription

d. Conjugation

1449
views
Textbook Question

Explain the central dogma of genetics.

1834
views
Textbook Question

__________ RNA carries amino acids.

1820
views
Textbook Question

Cells that have the ability to take up DNA from their environment are said to be ___________.


a. Hfr cells

b. transposing

c. genomic

d. competent

1512
views
Textbook Question

__________ RNA and __________ RNA are antisense; that is, they are complementary to another nucleic acid molecule.

1430
views