Textbook Question
Fill in the following table:
875
views
Fill in the following table:
Which of the following is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells?
a. Transduction
b. Transformation
c. Transcription
d. Conjugation
Explain the central dogma of genetics.
__________ RNA carries amino acids.
Cells that have the ability to take up DNA from their environment are said to be ___________.
a. Hfr cells
b. transposing
c. genomic
d. competent
__________ RNA and __________ RNA are antisense; that is, they are complementary to another nucleic acid molecule.