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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 2
Chapter 7, Problem 2

List several ways in which eukaryotic messenger RNA differs from prokaryotic mRNA.

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Understand that messenger RNA (mRNA) serves as the template for protein synthesis in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, but their structures and processing differ significantly.
Identify that eukaryotic mRNA typically undergoes extensive processing after transcription, including the addition of a 5' cap, which is a modified guanine nucleotide that protects the mRNA and assists in ribosome binding.
Note that eukaryotic mRNA also has a 3' poly-A tail, a string of adenine nucleotides added post-transcriptionally, which enhances mRNA stability and aids in nuclear export.
Recognize that eukaryotic mRNA contains introns and exons, requiring splicing to remove non-coding introns before translation, whereas prokaryotic mRNA usually lacks introns and is often polycistronic (encoding multiple proteins).
Understand that eukaryotic mRNA is generally monocistronic (one mRNA codes for one protein), and that eukaryotic mRNA is transported from the nucleus to the cytoplasm, unlike prokaryotic mRNA which is translated immediately after transcription in the cytoplasm.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Processing in Eukaryotes

Eukaryotic mRNA undergoes extensive processing including 5' capping, 3' polyadenylation, and splicing to remove introns. These modifications stabilize the mRNA and facilitate its export from the nucleus and translation, unlike prokaryotic mRNA which is typically unprocessed.
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Monocistronic vs. Polycistronic mRNA

Eukaryotic mRNA is usually monocistronic, meaning it encodes a single protein per mRNA molecule. In contrast, prokaryotic mRNA is often polycistronic, containing multiple coding sequences that allow simultaneous translation of several proteins from one mRNA.
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mRNA Stability and Lifespan

Eukaryotic mRNA generally has a longer half-life due to protective modifications like the 5' cap and poly-A tail, which prevent degradation. Prokaryotic mRNA is more transient, rapidly degraded to allow quick response to environmental changes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.



Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is a true statement concerning prokaryotic chromosomes?

a. They typically have two or three origins of replication

b. They contain single-stranded DNA

c. They are located in the cytosol

d. They are associated in linear pairs

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Textbook Question

This bacteriophage DNA molecule has been warmed. Label the portions that likely have a higher ratio of GC base pairs and the portions that have a higher ratio of AT base pairs.

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Textbook Question

A triplet of mRNA nucleotides that specifies a particular amino acid is called a ____________  .

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Textbook Question

Three effects of point mutations are ___________ , ___________ , and ____________ .

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Textbook Question

How does the genotype of a bacterium determine its phenotype? Use the terms gene, mRNA, ribosome, and polypeptide in your answer.

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