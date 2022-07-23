Describe the operon model of gene regulation.

Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.
Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .
a. Carry energy
b. Are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base
c. Are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides
d. All of the above are correct.
Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.
An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.
In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.