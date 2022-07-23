Compare and contrast introns and exons.

The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.
Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?
The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.
Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?
Which of the following is a true statement concerning prokaryotic chromosomes?
a. They typically have two or three origins of replication
b. They contain single-stranded DNA
c. They are located in the cytosol
d. They are associated in linear pairs
Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.
Three effects of point mutations are ___________ , ___________ , and ____________ .
A plasmid is __________ .
a. a molecule of RNA found in bacterial cells
b. distinguished from a chromosome by being circular
c. a structure in bacterial cells formed from plasma membrane
d. extrachromosomal DNA
Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?
a. Chromatin
b. Bacteriocin
c. Histone
d. Nucleoid