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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 3
Chapter 7, Problem 3

Compare and contrast introns and exons.

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Define introns and exons clearly: Introns are non-coding sequences within a gene that are removed during RNA processing, while exons are coding sequences that remain in the mature mRNA and code for proteins.
Explain the role of introns: Introns are transcribed into pre-mRNA but are spliced out before translation, playing roles in gene regulation and alternative splicing.
Describe the function of exons: Exons contain the actual genetic information that is translated into amino acid sequences, forming the final protein product.
Compare their presence in the gene and mature mRNA: Introns are present in the DNA and pre-mRNA but absent in mature mRNA; exons are present in both DNA and mature mRNA.
Highlight the biological significance: Discuss how introns contribute to genetic diversity through alternative splicing, whereas exons determine the protein structure and function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Introns

Introns are non-coding sequences within a gene that are transcribed into RNA but removed during RNA splicing before translation. They do not code for proteins and can play roles in gene regulation and alternative splicing.
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2) RNA Splicing Creates Mature mRNA

Exons

Exons are coding sequences in a gene that remain in the mature mRNA after splicing and are translated into proteins. They contain the actual genetic information that determines the amino acid sequence of a protein.
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Guided course
08:44
2) RNA Splicing Creates Mature mRNA

RNA Splicing

RNA splicing is the process by which introns are removed from the pre-mRNA transcript and exons are joined together. This process is essential for producing a continuous coding sequence that can be translated into a functional protein.
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02:32
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
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Which of the following is a true statement concerning prokaryotic chromosomes?

a. They typically have two or three origins of replication

b. They contain single-stranded DNA

c. They are located in the cytosol

d. They are associated in linear pairs

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Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.

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Three effects of point mutations are ___________ , ___________ , and ____________ .

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A plasmid is __________ .


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b. distinguished from a chromosome by being circular

c. a structure in bacterial cells formed from plasma membrane

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Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?

a. Chromatin

b. Bacteriocin

c. Histone

d. Nucleoid

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