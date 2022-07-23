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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem S6
Chapter 7, Problem S6

Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.

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Start by identifying the sugar component in the nucleotides of DNA and RNA. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, which lacks one oxygen atom compared to the ribose sugar found in RNA.
Next, compare the nitrogenous bases present in both molecules. DNA has adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G), whereas RNA contains adenine (A), uracil (U) instead of thymine, cytosine (C), and guanine (G).
Examine the structural differences: DNA is typically double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded and can fold into various shapes due to intramolecular base pairing.
Consider the functional roles in prokaryotes: DNA stores genetic information, while RNA plays multiple roles including messenger RNA (mRNA) for coding proteins, ribosomal RNA (rRNA) for ribosome structure, and transfer RNA (tRNA) for amino acid transport.
Finally, note the stability differences: DNA is more chemically stable due to its double-stranded structure and deoxyribose sugar, whereas RNA is more prone to hydrolysis because of the 2'-hydroxyl group in ribose, making it less stable in the cellular environment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleic Acid Structure

DNA and RNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides, each containing a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, while RNA contains ribose sugar, which affects their stability and function.
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Nitrogenous Bases

Both DNA and RNA have four nitrogenous bases, but DNA uses thymine (T) whereas RNA uses uracil (U) instead. The other bases—adenine (A), guanine (G), and cytosine (C)—are common to both, influencing base pairing and genetic coding.
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Molecular Structure and Function in Prokaryotes

In prokaryotes, DNA is typically double-stranded and circular, storing genetic information, while RNA is usually single-stranded and involved in protein synthesis. RNA types include mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA, each playing distinct roles in gene expression.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?

a. DNA polymerase III

b. Primase

c. Helicase

d. Ligase

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Textbook Question

The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .

a. Methylation

b. Restriction

c. Transcription

d. Transversion

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Textbook Question

Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?

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Textbook Question

A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .

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Textbook Question

An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.

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Textbook Question

In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.

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