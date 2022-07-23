Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .
An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.
In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.