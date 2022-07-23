Insertions and deletions in the genetic code are also called ___________ mutations.
Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 7, Problem 4
Polypeptide synthesis requires large amounts of energy. How do cells regulate synthesis to conserve energy? Describe one specific example.
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Understand that polypeptide synthesis is an energy-intensive process because it involves multiple steps such as initiation, elongation, and termination, each requiring energy molecules like GTP and ATP.
Recognize that cells regulate polypeptide synthesis primarily at the level of transcription and translation to conserve energy, preventing unnecessary production of proteins.
One specific example is the use of the lac operon in bacteria, where the presence or absence of lactose controls the transcription of genes needed for lactose metabolism, thus regulating protein synthesis based on environmental conditions.
In the lac operon system, when lactose is absent, a repressor protein binds to the operator region, blocking RNA polymerase and preventing transcription of the operon's genes, thereby conserving energy by not producing unneeded enzymes.
When lactose is present, it binds to the repressor, causing it to release from the operator, allowing transcription and subsequent translation to proceed, ensuring energy is used only when the proteins are necessary.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Energy Requirements of Polypeptide Synthesis
Polypeptide synthesis, or translation, consumes significant energy primarily through ATP and GTP molecules used in amino acid activation, initiation, elongation, and termination steps. This high energy demand necessitates tight regulation to prevent wasteful protein production when not needed.
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Regulation of Protein Synthesis
Cells regulate protein synthesis at multiple levels, including transcriptional control, mRNA stability, and translational control, to conserve energy. By controlling when and how much protein is made, cells avoid unnecessary energy expenditure on producing unneeded proteins.
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Example: The lac Operon in Bacteria
The lac operon in E. coli is a classic example where protein synthesis is regulated based on environmental conditions. When lactose is absent, the operon is repressed, preventing synthesis of enzymes like β-galactosidase, thus conserving energy by not producing proteins unnecessary for the current environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .
a. Carry energy
b. Are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base
c. Are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides
d. All of the above are correct.
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Textbook Question
An operon consists of __________ , ___________ , and __________ , and is associated with a regulatory gene.
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Textbook Question
A plasmid is __________ .
a. a molecule of RNA found in bacterial cells
b. distinguished from a chromosome by being circular
c. a structure in bacterial cells formed from plasma membrane
d. extrachromosomal DNA
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Textbook Question
Which of the following forms ionic bonds with eukaryotic DNA and stabilizes it?
a. Chromatin
b. Bacteriocin
c. Histone
d. Nucleoid
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Textbook Question
Describe the operon model of gene regulation.
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