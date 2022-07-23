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Ch. 7 - Microbial Genetics
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 7 - Microbial GeneticsProblem 10
Chapter 7, Problem 10

____________________ is a recombination event that occurs during gamete formation in eukaryotes.

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1
Identify the biological process described: The problem asks for a recombination event occurring during gamete formation in eukaryotes.
Recall that gamete formation in eukaryotes occurs through meiosis, a specialized type of cell division.
Understand that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material, which increases genetic diversity.
Recognize that this exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes is called 'crossing over'.
Conclude that the recombination event referred to in the problem is 'crossing over', which happens during prophase I of meiosis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Recombination

Genetic recombination is the process by which genetic material is rearranged during cell division, leading to new combinations of alleles. This increases genetic diversity in offspring and is essential for evolution and adaptation.
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Genetic Code

Meiosis

Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid gametes. It involves two rounds of division and is the stage where recombination events typically occur.
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Meiosis

Crossing Over

Crossing over is a specific recombination event during prophase I of meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange segments. This exchange creates new allele combinations, contributing to genetic variation in gametes.
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Which Molecules Freely Cross Membranes?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following methods of DNA repair involves enzymes that recognize and correct nucleotide errors in unmethylated strands of DNA?

a. Light repair of T dimers

b. Dark repair of P dimers

c. Mismatch repair

d. SOS response

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells?


a. Transduction

b. Transformation

c. Transcription

d. Conjugation

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Textbook Question

Explain the central dogma of genetics.

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Textbook Question

__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.

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Textbook Question

The Ames test ___________.


a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens

b. s time intensive and costly

c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media

d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic

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Textbook Question

Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

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