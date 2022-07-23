Which of the following methods of DNA repair involves enzymes that recognize and correct nucleotide errors in unmethylated strands of DNA?
a. Light repair of T dimers
b. Dark repair of P dimers
c. Mismatch repair
d. SOS response
Which of the following methods of DNA repair involves enzymes that recognize and correct nucleotide errors in unmethylated strands of DNA?
a. Light repair of T dimers
b. Dark repair of P dimers
c. Mismatch repair
d. SOS response
Which of the following is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells?
a. Transduction
b. Transformation
c. Transcription
d. Conjugation
Explain the central dogma of genetics.
__________ are nucleotide sequences containing palindromes and genes for proteins that cut DNA strands.
The Ames test ___________.
a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens
b. s time intensive and costly
c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media
d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic
Describe how DNA is packaged in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.