Textbook Question
Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
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Which of the following molecules functions as a “proofreader” for a newly replicated strand of DNA?
a. DNA polymerase III
b. Primase
c. Helicase
d. Ligase
The addition of a ----CH3 to a cytosine nucleotide after DNA replication is called: .
a. Methylation
b. Restriction
c. Transcription
d. Transversion
Besides the fact that it synthesizes RNA, how does RNA polymerase differ in function from DNA polymerase?
Describe the formation and function of mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
In general, __________ operons are inactive until the substrate of their genes’ polypeptides is present.
Compare and contrast the structure and components of DNA and RNA in prokaryotes.