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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 5
Chapter 9, Problem 5

Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?
a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage
b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting
c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist
d. All of the above are correct

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1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of an ideal antimicrobial agent. These typically include stability during storage, rapid action against microbes, and other desirable properties such as selective toxicity and minimal side effects.
Step 2: Evaluate statement (a): 'An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage.' This is true because stability ensures the agent remains effective over time without degradation.
Step 3: Evaluate statement (b): 'An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting.' This is also true since rapid action helps quickly control or eliminate the infection.
Step 4: Evaluate statement (c): 'Ideal microbial agents do not exist.' This acknowledges that while many agents have desirable properties, no single antimicrobial agent perfectly meets all ideal criteria.
Step 5: Combine the evaluations to determine which option is correct. Since (a) and (b) are true and (c) is a realistic acknowledgment, the option stating 'All of the above are correct' (d) is the best choice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of an Ideal Antimicrobial Agent

An ideal antimicrobial agent should possess several key properties, including stability during storage to maintain effectiveness, rapid action to quickly inhibit or kill microbes, and safety for the host. These characteristics ensure the agent is practical and effective in clinical or laboratory use.
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Stability of Antimicrobial Agents

Stability refers to the ability of an antimicrobial agent to retain its potency and effectiveness over time under various storage conditions. A stable agent does not degrade or lose activity, which is crucial for ensuring consistent therapeutic outcomes.
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Limitations of Antimicrobial Agents

While many antimicrobial agents have desirable traits, no single agent perfectly meets all ideal criteria. Factors like resistance, toxicity, and spectrum of activity limit their use, meaning truly 'ideal' antimicrobial agents do not exist in practice.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe five physical methods of microbial control.

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Textbook Question

A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?

a. Disk-diffusion test

b. Phenol coefficient

c. Filter paper test

d. In-use test

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Textbook Question

The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:

a. A detergent

b. An antiseptic

c. Sanitization techniques

d. All of the above

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Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?

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Textbook Question

Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?

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Textbook Question

The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?

a. Bacillus stearothermophilus

b. Salmonella enterica

c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis

d. Staphylococcus aureus

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