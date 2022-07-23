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Ch. 1 - Introduction to Microbiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 1 - Introduction to MicrobiologyProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

How is an opportunistic pathogen different from a pathogen?

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1
Step 1: Define what a pathogen is. A pathogen is a microorganism, such as a bacterium, virus, fungus, or parasite, that can cause disease in a healthy host by overcoming the host's immune defenses.
Step 2: Define what an opportunistic pathogen is. An opportunistic pathogen is a microorganism that normally does not cause disease in a healthy individual but can cause infections when the host's immune system is weakened or when it gains access to normally sterile parts of the body.
Step 3: Compare the two by focusing on the conditions under which they cause disease. While a true pathogen can cause disease in healthy hosts, an opportunistic pathogen requires a compromised host or unusual circumstances to cause disease.
Step 4: Provide examples to illustrate the difference. For instance, Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a true pathogen causing tuberculosis in healthy people, whereas Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogen causing infections mainly in immunocompromised individuals.
Step 5: Summarize the key distinction: the ability to cause disease in healthy hosts versus only in compromised hosts or specific conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogen

A pathogen is a microorganism, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, that can cause disease in a healthy host by overcoming the immune defenses. Pathogens have specific mechanisms to invade, damage, and multiply within the host, leading to illness.
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Opportunistic Pathogen

An opportunistic pathogen normally does not cause disease in a healthy individual but can cause infections when the host's immune system is weakened or compromised. These microbes take advantage of reduced immunity or breaches in physical barriers to establish infection.
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Host Immune Status

The immune status of the host determines susceptibility to infections; a strong immune system can prevent many infections, while immunocompromised conditions (e.g., HIV, chemotherapy) allow opportunistic pathogens to cause disease. Understanding this helps differentiate between typical pathogens and opportunistic ones.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label and describe the function of each indicated part of the compound light microscope.

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Textbook Question

A(n) ___________________ is a genetic variant of the same species.

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Textbook Question

Assume that you isolated a unicellular, non-nucleated cell from a deep-sea vent. Select the statement that is least likely regarding the cell you found.

a. The cell is a prokaryote.

b. The cell is a fungus or yeast.

c. The cell is an archaea.

d. The cell is not a pathogen.

e. The cell is in Domain Archaea.

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Textbook Question

___________________ are dormant structures that certain bacteria can make. These structures can be seen using the structural stain called the ___________________.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks: In taxonomy, the broadest groupings are called ___________________, which are further subdivided into six different ___________________. The most specific or narrowest grouping is ___________________, which is the ___________________ name in the binomial nomenclature system.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks: Bacteria are ___________________ cells in the domain ___________________. In contrast, the domain ___________________ includes unicellular and multicellular organisms that are made of ___________________ cells, or cells that have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.

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